Chesterland West Geauga finally found a way to top Eastlake North 34-32 on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Chesterland West Geauga darted in front of Eastlake North 12-4 to begin the second quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the half when the Rangers got within 16-11.

Chesterland West Geauga darted to a 28-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rangers outpointed the Wolverines 13-6 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Jan. 24, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Gates Mills Hawken and Eastlake North took on Chagrin Falls Kenston on Jan. 24 at Chagrin Falls Kenston High School.

