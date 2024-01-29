Cardington-Lincoln posted a narrow 67-62 win over Columbus Horizon at Cardington High on Jan. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Cardington-Lincoln jumped in front of Columbus Horizon 24-12 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Hawks fought to 38-32.

Columbus Horizon stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 53-48.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Mt Gilead and Columbus Horizon took on Columbus Cristo Rey on Jan. 22 at Cristo Rey Columbus High School.

