Brunswick posted a narrow 76-68 win over Mentor in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Brunswick opened with a 20-13 advantage over Mentor through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Cardinals climbed back to within 37-31.

Mentor moved ahead of Brunswick 54-47 to start the final quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Blue Devils, as they climbed out of a hole with a 76-68 scoring margin.

Last time Mentor and Brunswick played in a 80-66 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Brunswick faced off against Euclid.

