Dayton Meadowdale finally found a way to top Washington Court House Miami Trace 56-47 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 27.

Dayton Meadowdale moved in front of Washington Court House Miami Trace 11-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 24-22.

Dayton Meadowdale darted to a 40-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions held on with a 16-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Dayton Meadowdale faced off against Dayton Dunbar and Washington Court House Miami Trace took on Hillsboro on Jan. 17 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

