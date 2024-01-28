Arcanum Franklin Monroe posted a narrow 64-58 win over Bradford for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 27.

The start wasn’t the problem for Bradford, as it began with a 14-6 edge over Arcanum Franklin Monroe through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Railroaders would’ve earned the judge’s decision at intermission, with a 31-19 lead on the Jets.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Bradford locked in a 46-46 stalemate.

The Jets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-12 edge.

Last season, Bradford and Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Bradford High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Bradford faced off against Camden Preble Shawnee and Arcanum Franklin Monroe took on Yellow Springs on Jan. 20 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School.

