Continental posted a narrow 36-29 win over Pioneer North Central for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Continental High on Jan. 27.

The first quarter gave Continental a 12-8 lead over Pioneer North Central.

The Eagles battled back to make it 18-17 at the intermission.

Continental darted to a 25-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 11-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Continental faced off against Fort Jennings and Pioneer North Central took on Hicksville on Jan. 20 at Hicksville High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.