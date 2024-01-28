Lancaster Fisher collected a solid win over Lancaster Fairfield Christian in a 76-66 verdict on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Lancaster Fisher jumped in front of Lancaster Fairfield Christian 21-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 30-28 at the half.

Lancaster Fisher jumped to a 51-45 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Irish got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 25-21 edge.

Last time Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Lancaster Fisher played in a 53-47 game on Feb. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Lancaster Fairfield Christian faced off against Corning Miller and Lancaster Fisher took on Millersport on Jan. 16 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

