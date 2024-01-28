Columbus Wellington dominated from start to finish in an imposing 66-44 win over Corning Miller in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Columbus Wellington jumped in front of Corning Miller 12-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Jaguars’ offense jumped in front for a 24-16 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Columbus Wellington roared to a 45-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars held on with a 21-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Corning Miller faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Columbus Wellington took on Grove City Christian on Jan. 19 at Grove City Christian School.

