Dalton collected a solid win over Willoughby Cornerstone in a 76-61 verdict on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Dalton a 24-13 lead over Willoughby Cornerstone.

The Bulldogs opened an enormous 41-26 gap over the Patriots at halftime.

Willoughby Cornerstone battled back to make it 55-49 in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-12 edge.

Last time Willoughby Cornerstone and Dalton played in a 60-56 game on March 1, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Willoughby Cornerstone faced off against Rocky River Lutheran West and Dalton took on Toledo Christian on Jan. 20 at Dalton High School.

