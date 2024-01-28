Washington Court House Miami Trace eventually beat Waverly 54-43 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 27.

Washington Court House Miami Trace jumped in front of Waverly 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 29-23 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 39-33.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-10 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off against Hilliard Davidson and Waverly took on Minford on Jan. 18 at Minford High School.

