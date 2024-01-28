Cincinnati Wyoming unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off St. Bernard Roger Bacon 63-30 Saturday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, Cincinnati Wyoming and St Bernard Roger Bacon squared off on Feb. 23, 2023 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Cincinnati Wyoming faced off against Dayton Oakwood and St Bernard Roger Bacon took on Cincinnati Colerain on Jan. 22 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

