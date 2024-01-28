Cambridge knocked off Wintersville Indian Creek 64-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Cambridge opened with a 23-7 advantage over Wintersville Indian Creek through the first quarter.

The Redskins showed their spirit while rallying to within 36-24 at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 47-35.

The Bobcats held on with a 17-13 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and Cambridge squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Cambridge High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against St Clairsville and Cambridge took on Belmont Union on Jan. 16 at Belmont Union Local High School.

