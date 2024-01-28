East Liverpool Beaver raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 86-56 win over Bellaire for an Ohio boys basketball victory at East Liverpool Beaver Local High on Jan. 27.

The first quarter gave East Liverpool Beaver a 21-9 lead over Bellaire.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Big Reds made it 38-27.

East Liverpool Beaver roared to a 63-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Beavers held on with a 23-16 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bellaire and East Liverpool Beaver faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 16, East Liverpool Beaver faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Bellaire took on Martins Ferry on Jan. 17 at Martins Ferry High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.