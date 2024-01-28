Celina topped Convoy Crestview in a 59-56 overtime thriller in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 27.

Celina opened with a 26-22 advantage over Convoy Crestview through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a narrow 29-22 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Celina and Convoy Crestview locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Bulldogs and the Knights locked in a 47-47 stalemate.

Celina held on with a 12-9 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Celina faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Convoy Crestview High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Celina faced off against Elida and Convoy Crestview took on Harrod Allen East on Jan. 19 at Harrod Allen East High School.

