Stewart Federal Hocking topped McArthur Vinton County 68-62 in a tough tilt on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Stewart Federal Hocking opened with a 19-17 advantage over McArthur Vinton County through the first quarter.

The Lancers registered a 39-37 advantage at intermission over the Vikings.

Stewart Federal Hocking moved to a 60-54 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Stewart Federal Hocking and McArthur Vinton County squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Wellston and Stewart Federal Hocking took on South Webster on Jan. 13 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

