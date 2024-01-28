West Jefferson pushed past North Lewisburg Triad for a 33-21 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Last season, West Jefferson and North Lewisburg Triad squared off on Feb. 2, 2022 at West Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, West Jefferson faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and North Lewisburg Triad took on Mechanicsburg on Jan. 17 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

