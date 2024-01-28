Gates Mills Gilmour’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Gates Mills Hawken 59-17 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 27.

The first quarter gave Gates Mills Gilmour a 15-5 lead over Gates Mills Hawken.

The Lancers fought to a 26-11 intermission margin at the Hawks’ expense.

Gates Mills Gilmour pulled to a 48-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lancers held on with a 11-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Hudson Western Reserve and Gates Mills Gilmour took on Cleveland Heights Lutheran East on Jan. 16 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

