Matamoras Frontier eventually beat Steubenville Catholic Central 45-35 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 27.

Matamoras Frontier opened with an 18-7 advantage over Steubenville Catholic Central through the first quarter.

The Cougars’ offense steamrolled in front for a 23-8 lead over the Crusaders at the intermission.

Steubenville Catholic Central fought back in the third quarter to make it 36-23.

The Cougars maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 12-9 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Matamoras Frontier faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and Steubenville Catholic Central took on East Liverpool on Jan. 22 at East Liverpool High School.

