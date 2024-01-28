West Lafayette Ridgewood grabbed a 47-33 victory at the expense of Sugarcreek Garaway during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

Last time Sugarcreek Garaway and West Lafayette Ridgewood played in a 46-34 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 20, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Sugarcreek Garaway took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on Jan. 20 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

