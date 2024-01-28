Johnstown rolled past Hebron Lakewood for a comfortable 62-31 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Johnstown High on Jan. 27.

Last season, Johnstown and Hebron Lakewood squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Johnstown faced off against Newark Catholic and Hebron Lakewood took on Heath on Jan. 20 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

