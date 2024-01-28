New Paris National Trail topped Eaton 36-34 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 27.

Eaton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-8 advantage over New Paris National Trail as the first quarter ended.

The Eagles got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 21-17 margin over the Blazers at intermission.

New Paris National Trail broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-25 lead over Eaton.

The Blazers held on with a 10-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Eaton and New Paris National Trail played in a 51-33 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 22, New Paris National Trail faced off against Brookville and Eaton took on Germantown Valley View on Jan. 18 at Eaton High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.