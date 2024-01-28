Sherwood Fairview rolled past Defiance for a comfortable 68-34 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 27.

Sherwood Fairview thundered in front of Defiance 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Apaches’ shooting roared in front for a 39-16 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Sherwood Fairview charged to a 58-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs closed the lead with a 11-10 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Sherwood Fairview and Defiance squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Defiance High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Sherwood Fairview faced off against Antwerp and Defiance took on Kenton on Jan. 18 at Kenton High School.

