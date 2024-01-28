Stewart Federal Hocking controlled the action to earn an impressive 59-37 win against Chillicothe Southeastern for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Stewart Federal Hocking High on Jan. 27.

Stewart Federal Hocking jumped in front of Chillicothe Southeastern 17-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers registered a 32-14 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Chillicothe Southeastern responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 43-26.

The Lancers held on with a 16-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Stewart Federal Hocking faced off against Reedsville Eastern and Chillicothe Southeastern took on Bainbridge Paint Valley on Jan. 20 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

