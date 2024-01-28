Bristolville Bristol finally found a way to top Columbiana Heartland 49-44 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Bristolville Bristol opened with a 13-9 advantage over Columbiana Heartland through the first quarter.

The Lions moved ahead by earning a 23-21 advantage over the Panthers at the end of the second quarter.

Bristolville Bristol broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-31 lead over Columbiana Heartland.

The Panthers chalked up this decision in spite of the Lions’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Bristolville Bristol and Columbiana Heartland squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Bristolville Bristol faced off against Warren Lordstown and Columbiana Heartland took on Leetonia on Jan. 20 at Leetonia High School.

