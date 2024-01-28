Fairport Harbor Fairport handed Cleveland Hayes a tough 45-32 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Fairport Harbor Fairport opened with a 12-5 advantage over Cleveland Hayes through the first quarter.

The Skippers’ offense moved in front for a 22-9 lead over the Lakers at the intermission.

Fairport Harbor Fairport breathed fire to a 32-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lakers enjoyed a 17-13 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off against North Ridgeville Lake Ridge.

