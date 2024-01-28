Albany Alexander recorded a big victory over Glouster Trimble 51-31 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Albany Alexander moved in front of Glouster Trimble 18-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Tomcats didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 24-19 at halftime.

Albany Alexander moved to a 35-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-3 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Albany Alexander faced off against Wellston and Glouster Trimble took on McArthur Vinton County on Jan. 22 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.