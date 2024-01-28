It took overtime, but Painesville Riverside finally beat Chagrin Falls Kenston 60-52 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 27.

The first quarter gave Painesville Riverside a 9-7 lead over Chagrin Falls Kenston.

The Bombers moved ahead by earning a 20-17 advantage over the Beavers at the end of the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Chagrin Falls Kenston with a 30-29 lead over Painesville Riverside heading into the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Beavers and the Bombers locked in a 42-42 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Painesville Riverside and Chagrin Falls Kenston locked in a 50-50 stalemate.

The Beavers got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-2 edge.

Last time Painesville Riverside and Chagrin Falls Kenston played in a 58-41 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Painesville Riverside faced off against Chardon and Chagrin Falls Kenston took on Mayfield Village Mayfield on Jan. 18 at Mayfield Village Mayfield High School.

