Botkins unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Ansonia 45-21 Saturday in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 27.

The first quarter gave Botkins a 12-2 lead over Ansonia.

The Trojans registered a 29-10 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Botkins jumped to a 36-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 9-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Jan. 22, Botkins squared off with Waynesfield-Goshen in a basketball game.

