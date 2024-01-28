Mayfield Village Mayfield raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 51-31 win over Willoughby South on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Mayfield Village Mayfield and Willoughby South squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Mayfield Village Mayfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Mayfield Village Mayfield faced off against Chesterland West Geauga and Willoughby South took on Chagrin Falls Kenston on Jan. 13 at Willoughby South High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.