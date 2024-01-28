Chardon posted a narrow 52-47 win over Eastlake North for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 27.

Eastlake North showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-8 advantage over Chardon as the first quarter ended.

The Rangers got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 21-19 margin over the Hilltoppers at half.

Chardon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 50-45 lead over Eastlake North.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Chardon and Eastlake North faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Chardon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Eastlake North faced off against Shaker Heights and Chardon took on Painesville Riverside on Jan. 18 at Chardon High School.

