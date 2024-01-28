Celina topped New Bremen 42-34 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

New Bremen started on steady ground by forging a 7-5 lead over Celina at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 14-14 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Celina took control in the third quarter with a 24-19 advantage over New Bremen.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-15 edge.

Last season, New Bremen and Celina faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at New Bremen High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Celina faced off against Harrod Allen East and New Bremen took on Houston on Jan. 22 at New Bremen High School.

