Pandora-Gilboa dominated from start to finish in an imposing 45-23 win over Continental at Continental High on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Pandora-Gilboa a 11-4 lead over Continental.

The Rockets fought to a 27-8 half margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Pandora-Gilboa pulled to a 38-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates enjoyed a 11-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Continental and Pandora-Gilboa faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Continental faced off against Leipsic and Pandora-Gilboa took on Bluffton on Jan. 20 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

