Bedford pushed past East Cleveland Shaw for a 40-26 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 27.

Bedford jumped in front of East Cleveland Shaw 6-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Bearcats opened a small 18-8 gap over the Cardinals at the half.

Bedford jumped to a 28-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-11 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 15, East Cleveland Shaw faced off against Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph and Bedford took on Euclid on Jan. 20 at Euclid High School.

