Columbus Independence’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Dayton Dunbar 40-20 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Dayton Dunbar High on Jan. 27.

The first quarter gave Columbus Independence a 15-2 lead over Dayton Dunbar.

The 76ers fought to a 25-6 intermission margin at the Wolverines’ expense.

Columbus Independence roared to a 35-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The 76ers and the Wolverines each scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Dayton Dunbar faced off against Dayton Meadowdale and Columbus Independence took on Columbus Marion-Franklin on Jan. 22 at Columbus Independence High School.

