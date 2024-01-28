Coldwater topped Spencerville 45-41 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 27.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 13-13 duel in the first quarter.

The Cavaliers registered a 27-24 advantage at intermission over the Bearcats.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Spencerville got within 33-31.

The Cavaliers held on with a 12-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Coldwater and Spencerville played in a 41-35 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Spencerville faced off against Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Coldwater took on Fort Recovery on Jan. 18 at Coldwater High School.

