Vandalia Butler notched a win against Piqua 42-30 on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Piqua started on steady ground by forging a 6-4 lead over Vandalia Butler at the end of the first quarter.

The Aviators kept a 17-11 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Vandalia Butler breathed fire to a 35-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Aviators maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 11-7 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Jan. 19, Vandalia Butler squared off with Fairborn in a basketball game.

