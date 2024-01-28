Riverside Stebbins eventually beat Greenville 46-30 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Riverside Stebbins High on Jan. 27.

Riverside Stebbins opened with a 12-3 advantage over Greenville through the first quarter.

The Green Wave showed some mettle by fighting back to a 17-15 intermission margin.

Riverside Stebbins jumped to a 30-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-11 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Riverside Stebbins faced off against Sidney and Greenville took on Vandalia Butler on Jan. 17 at Greenville High School.

