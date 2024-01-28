Fort Recovery notched a win against Arcanum Franklin Monroe 32-15 on Jan. 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Fort Recovery opened with a 9-4 advantage over Arcanum Franklin Monroe through the first quarter.

The Indians’ shooting moved in front for a 17-7 lead over the Jets at the intermission.

Fort Recovery darted to a 23-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-6 edge.

Last season, Fort Recovery and Arcanum Franklin Monroe squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Fort Recovery faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake and Arcanum Franklin Monroe took on Pleasant Hill Newton on Jan. 18 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School.

