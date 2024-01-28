McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley handled Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 64-41 in an impressive showing at Mcguffey Upper Scioto Valley High on Jan. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Ada and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan took on Richwood North Union on Jan. 19 at Richwood North Union High School.

