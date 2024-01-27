Bellefontaine Calvary Christian eventually beat Mason Mars Hill 61-49 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Mason Mars Hill showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-7 advantage over Bellefontaine Calvary Christian as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Highlanders with a 25-23 lead over the Spartans heading into the second quarter.

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 40-35 lead over Mason Mars Hill.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-14 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian faced off against Lima Temple Christian.

