Westerville Northside Christian recorded a big victory over Groveport Madison Christian 71-24 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

Last time Westerville Northside Christian and Groveport Madison Christian played in a 63-27 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Groveport Madison Christian faced off against Etna Liberty Christian and Westerville Northside Christian took on Columbus Tree of Life on Jan. 19 at Columbus Tree of Life Christian School.

