Berlin Center Western Reserve unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off North Jackson Jackson-Milton 68-44 Friday during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and North Jackson Jackson-Milton squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against Atwater Waterloo and North Jackson Jackson-Milton took on New Middletown Springfield on Jan. 19 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

