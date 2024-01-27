Haviland Wayne Trace topped Antwerp 53-49 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

Haviland Wayne Trace opened with a 15-10 advantage over Antwerp through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Archers got within 29-26.

Haviland Wayne Trace jumped to a 43-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Archers managed a 14-10 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last time Haviland Wayne Trace and Antwerp played in a 46-43 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Haviland Wayne Trace faced off against Berlin Hiland and Antwerp took on Sherwood Fairview on Jan. 19 at Antwerp High School.

