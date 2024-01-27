Pioneer North Central finally found a way to top Fayette 30-22 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Tough to find an edge early, Pioneer North Central and Fayette fashioned a 6-6 stalemate through the first quarter.

Pioneer North Central’s offense jumped in front for a 12-9 lead over Fayette at the intermission.

Fayette bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 18-16.

Pioneer North Central got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-6 edge.

Last season, Pioneer North Central and Fayette squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Pioneer North Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Pioneer North Central faced off against Hicksville and Fayette took on Delta on Jan. 20 at Fayette High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.