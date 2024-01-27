Delphos St. John’s finally found a way to top Versailles 49-47 on Jan. 26 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Delphos St. John’s a 17-15 lead over Versailles.

The Tigers moved a small margin over the Blue Jays as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

The scoreboard showed Versailles with a 42-39 lead over Delphos St. John’s heading into the third quarter.

A 10-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Blue Jays’ defeat of the Tigers.

Last season, Delphos St John’s and Versailles squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Versailles High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Delphos St John’s faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and Versailles took on Covington on Jan. 20 at Versailles High School.

