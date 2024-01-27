Toronto eventually beat Bridgeport 56-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Last season, Toronto and Bridgeport faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Bridgeport High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Bridgeport faced off against Matamoras Frontier and Toronto took on Wellsville on Jan. 16 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

