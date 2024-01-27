Barnesville topped Shadyside 51-45 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Barnesville darted in front of Shadyside 17-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers battled back to make it 23-14 at halftime.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Shadyside got within 33-26.

The Tigers managed a 19-18 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Shadyside and Barnesville faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Barnesville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Barnesville faced off against Caldwell and Shadyside took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Jan. 16 at Shadyside High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.