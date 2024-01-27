Columbus Beechcroft controlled the action to earn an impressive 74-49 win against Columbus Mifflin for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbus Beechcroft High on Jan. 26.

Columbus Beechcroft opened with an 18-7 advantage over Columbus Mifflin through the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 34-19 advantage at half over the Punchers.

Columbus Beechcroft thundered to a 56-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Punchers narrowed the gap 19-18 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Columbus Beechcroft faced off against Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Mifflin took on Cleveland Campus on Jan. 16 at Cleveland Campus International School.

