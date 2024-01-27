Columbus Linden-Mckinley’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Columbus East 83-59 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Last season, Columbus East and Columbus Linden-Mckinley squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Columbus East High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Columbus Linden-Mckinley faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Columbus East took on Columbus Centennial on Jan. 16 at Columbus Centennial High School.

