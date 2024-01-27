Columbus Africentric controlled the action to earn an impressive 85-41 win against Columbus Independence in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Columbus Africentric jumped in front of Columbus Independence 21-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Nubians fought to a 48-17 halftime margin at the 76ers’ expense.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Columbus Independence climbed back to within 68-39.

The Nubians held on with a 17-2 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Columbus Independence faced off against New Albany and Columbus Africentric took on Pickerington Central on Jan. 20 at Pickerington High School Central.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.